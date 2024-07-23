U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austin Geter (left), 51st Security Forces Squadron (51st SFS) counter small unmanned aircraft systems (C-sUAS) program manager, shows U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Winell de Mesa (right), 7th Air Force force protection division chief, the detection capabilities of one of the C-sUAS tools used by the 51st SFS on March 22, 2023 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea (U.S. Air Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
1 day ago |
07/23/2024
highlights

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command are to hold the Falcon Peak 2025 (FP 25) counter small unmanned aircraft systems (C-sUAS) experiment this fall in Colorado to showcase promising new technologies against Group 1 and Group…

