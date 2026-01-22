NNSA Explores Pilot Project With AWS For Genesis, Fed Spending Site Says

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has awarded Amazon Web Services (AWS) a contract worth up to $30.7 million to complete high-performance computing support and data processing services for the agency. The sole source contract, which has a $10-million floor, is named “AWS Genesis Demonstrator,” and the NNSA Weapons Activities Office provided the funds. The agreement is expected to last until January 2027, but could extend until January 2029, according to procurement database HigherGov. The “AWS Genesis Demonstrator” gets its…