Sign In
Search
Nuclear Modernization

NNSA Awarded $28 million To Modernize Technology Infrastructure

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
SHARE:
NNSA Awarded $28 million To Modernize Technology Infrastructure
Logo: NNSA

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) was awarded over $28 million to modernize its technology infrastructure for emergency response, the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) said on its investment page. The TMF, which provided the award, was created in 2017 to provide civilian government agencies with funding for tech modernization projects. The TMF’s authority expired Dec. 12, so Congress acted just before the lapse in authorization. The fund’s  website said the investment will be used to renovate the cloud and artificial…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Air Force

Defense Authorization Bill Omits Senate Proposal For LRSO Acceleration

Air Force

GAO: Osprey Accident Rate Increased In 2023, 2024, Air Force And Marine Corps Not Doing Enough To Share Info

Army

Army Places $433.2 Million Order With Sikorsky For 24 More Black Hawks

Army

GD Has Delivered First M1E3 Abrams Tank Prototype, Army Chief Says

Trending

House Passes $900.6 Billion FY ‘26 NDAA, Bill Now Heads To Senate
Lawmakers Back New Army Multi-Year Deal For Black Hawks In Final FY ’26 NDAA
Vatn Systems Raises $60 Million To Scale Undersea Vessel Development And Manufacturing
Ghost Bat CCA Fires AMRAAM In Manned-Unmanned Demo Against Fighter-Class Drone
Space Development Agency Expects To Resume Tranche 1 Launches In Early 2026

Contract Updates

SNC Manufacturing LLC (Orocovis, Puerto Rico) – $15,857,625

SNC Manufacturing LLC,* Orocovis, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $15,857,625 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for mechanics cold weather coveralls. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. The ordering…

Huntington Ingalls Inc. (Newport News, Virginia) – $9,434,758

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, was awarded a $9,434,758 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-2105) to exercise options for planning and design yard activities for standard navy valves installed in commissioned nuclear-powered submarines, submersibles, and aircraft carriers.…

JRC Integrated Systems LLC (Washington, D.C.) – $10,708,589

JRC Integrated Systems LLC, Washington, D.C., is being awarded a $10,708,589 cost-plus-fixed-fee term contract (including option years) (N0003026C3031) for Trident II D5 Strategic Weapon System programs and Dreadnought programs. Tasks to be performed include operator and operational knowledge and expertise…

Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control (Archbald, Pennsylvania) – $23,097,963

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Control, Archbald, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $23,097,963 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001924C0004). This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of 4,002 Laser Guided Training Rounds Bomb Dummy Unit…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume