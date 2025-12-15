NNSA Awarded $28 million To Modernize Technology Infrastructure

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) was awarded over $28 million to modernize its technology infrastructure for emergency response, the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) said on its investment page. The TMF, which provided the award, was created in 2017 to provide civilian government agencies with funding for tech modernization projects. The TMF’s authority expired Dec. 12, so Congress acted just before the lapse in authorization. The fund’s website said the investment will be used to renovate the cloud and artificial…