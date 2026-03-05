NGA Awards BlackSky Seven-Figure Order On Luno A Contract

BlackSky Technology [BKSY] has won a seven-figure renewal deal with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the agency's Luno A Facility Monitoring Delivery Order. The decision to renew funding for the four-year award was prompted by customer satisfaction and the performance of its high-cadence, artificial intelligence-enabled change detection analytics, the company said.. BlackSky announced the deal, March 5. Under this delivery order, BlackSky performs AI-enabled object and pattern-of-life change detection to monitor trends and anomalies in vehicle, aircraft, vessel,…