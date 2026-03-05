NGA Awards BlackSky Seven-Figure Order On Luno A Contract

BlackSky Technology [BKSY] has won a seven-figure renewal deal with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) under the agency's Luno A Facility Monitoring Delivery Order. The decision to renew funding for the four-year award was prompted by customer satisfaction and the performance of its high-cadence, artificial intelligence-enabled change detection analytics, the company said.. BlackSky announced the deal, March 5. Under this delivery order, BlackSky performs AI-enabled object and pattern-of-life change detection to monitor trends and anomalies in vehicle, aircraft, vessel,…
Recommended
Trending
Congress Updates
In Response To Flag Concerns, DoD Looks To Reduce Drone Prices
The Pentagon is bargain shopping for Group 1 drones, as other countries, including Ukraine and China, have taken advantage of consumer electronics-level prices to bolster their stables. “In last spring’s […]
Amid Questions On Weapons Stockpiles, Caine Says U.S. Has ‘Sufficient’ Munitions For Iran Operation
Pentagon leaders on Wednesday sought to quell concerns over the rate at which the U.S. is employing critical munitions in its military strike campaign against Iran, with lawmakers also pressing […]
SASC Leaders Criticize Trump’s Defense Strategy, Press Colby On Policy Shifts
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) leadership on Tuesday criticized the Trump administration’s new National Defense Strategy (NDS) and pressed the Pentagon’s top policy official to explain the document’s priorities. SASC […]
Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain
Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]
Job Feed
-
Supervisory Interdisciplinary
USA Jobs - Hanover, NH
-
Assistant Director of Accreditation and Operations
University of Kansas - Lawrence, KS
-
AUL for User Experience and Services
University of California Riverside - Riverside, CA
-
Senior Back End Developer
Maximus - ,