New Glenn Has Second Certification Flight For U.S. Space Force NSSL

Blue Origin's New Glenn heavy launch rocket had its second certification flight for the U.S. Space Force National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program, as the rocket lifted a NASA mission into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on Nov. 13. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) must certify the rockets of commercial launch companies, such as Blue Origin, for NSSL missions involving the Defense Department or the National Reconnaissance Office. An SSC team from System Delta 80 was…