New Electro-Optical Commercial Services Program Advised by Senate Defense Appropriators

Senate defense appropriators want to create a new electro-optical commercial services program that would have at least $100 million in annual funding starting in fiscal 2027. The move comes amid combatant commands' (COCOM) scurrying for dollars in their own budget lines for the tactical, surveillance, reconnaissance, and tracking (TacSRT) pilot program that provides commercial data analytics for COCOMs. The Senate Appropriations Committee's defense panel (SAC-D) advises adding $55 million for TacSRT in fiscal 2026, while the House Armed Services Committee…