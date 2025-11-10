Neros Nabs Spot On Army Program For Cheap, Small Drones

Neros Technologies on Monday said it is one of three vendors selected by the Army to provide relatively inexpensive first person view (FPV) drones for use at the platoon level. The value of the award was not disclosed for the first tranche of the Purpose-Built Attritable Systems (PBAS) program, which is designed to deliver low-cost, modular FPV drones to platoon-level units across the Army. Neros said it will provide its Archer and Archer Strike FPV platforms in both five-inch and…