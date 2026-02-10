Navy To Host Unmanned And Strike Weapons Industry Event

The Navy on Monday issued a Request for Information notice with plans to host an industry this spring focused on Naval Air Systems Command technology needs. The Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO U&W) is planning the event “in order to provide opportunities for Industry to learn about the technology needs of the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), PEO(U&W) and the Navy’s Unmanned & Strike Weapons Community with the potential for follow-on briefings regarding technologies that…