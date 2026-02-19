Navy Seeks New Longer Range Anti-Radiation Guided Missile

The Navy is starting market research to find a new anti-radiation guided missile to operate at longer ranges than current systems, according to a Feb. 18 Request For Information (RFI). The service said it envisions ordering up to 300 All Up Rounds (AUR) of the Advanced Emission Suppression Missile (AESM) per year and producers should assume the Navy wants to field the weapon within two years of an award. The notice underscored the potential new weapon should be similar to…