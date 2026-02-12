Navy Mulls New Robotic And Autonomous Warfighter Role To Integrate Drones Into Strike Groups

SAN DIEGO – Navy leadership is starting to consider creating a Robotic and Autonomous Systems (RAS) warfighting commander within carrier strike groups to coordinate drone operations the service tackles how to organize unmanned systems, the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) told reporters on Tuesday. “I think ideally, where my head is, and we're not there yet, is I need a RAS warfighting commander. It's almost a joint task force commander just for these systems alone,” Adm. Daryl Caudle said ahead…