Navy Marks Progress On Flight IIA Destroyer Modernization Effort

Modernization of additional Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA destroyers are underway following the completion of the first phase of the upgrades with the initial destroyer, the USS Pinkney (DDG-91), the program manager for the Destroyer Modernization 2.0, said on Wednesday. Currently, the USS James E. Williams (DDG-95) is nearing completion of the first phase of the “split-start” modernization effort at General Dynamics’ NASSCO shipyard in Norfolk, Va., where it is “receiving integrated air and missile defense for the first time” and…