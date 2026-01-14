Navy Marks Progress On Flight IIA Destroyer Modernization Effort

Modernization of additional Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA destroyers are underway following the completion of the first phase of the upgrades with the initial destroyer, the USS Pinkney (DDG-91), the program manager for the Destroyer Modernization 2.0, said on Wednesday. Currently, the USS James E. Williams (DDG-95) is nearing completion of the first phase of the “split-start” modernization effort at General Dynamics’ NASSCO shipyard in Norfolk, Va., where it is “receiving integrated air and missile defense for the first time” and…
Contract Updates
Chandler Construction Services Inc. (Ninety Six, South Carolina) – $16,471,000
Chandler Construction Services Inc., Ninety Six, South Carolina, was awarded a $16,471,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the furnishing, installing, and placing into successful operation of water main pipe. The amount of this action is $16,471,000. Bids were solicited via the internet…
M1 Support Services LP (Denton, Texas) – $68,822,271
M1 Support Services LP, Denton, Texas, was awarded a $68,822,271 modification (P00206) to contract W9124G-17-C-0104 for Army and Air Force aviation maintenance. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,522,349,151. Work will be performed at…
Lake Union Drydock Co. (LUDC) (Seattle, Washington) – $12,683,144
Lake Union Drydock Co.* (LUDC), Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,683,144 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance, repair and preservation of YTT-10 (YTT-9 Cape Flattery-class torpedo trials craft) service life extension program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring…
Innovative Professional Solutions Inc. (Panama City Beach, Florida) – $13,631,598
Innovative Professional Solutions Inc.,* Panama City Beach, Florida, is awarded a $13,631,598 firm-fixed price/cost-only contract for fabrication and installation of minesweeping winches. This contract includes supplies for the government of the Republic of Korea (100%) under the Foreign Military Sales…