Mistral, UVision To Provide HERO 90 Loitering Munition For Army’s LASSO Effort

Mistral Inc. and UVision will supply the HERO 90 anti-armor loitering munition in support of the Army’s Low Altitude Stalking and Strike Ordnance (LASSO) program, the firms announced Friday. The HERO 90 is the latest solution the Army has selected for rapid prototyping to inform potential future lethal UAS production, having previously selected AeroVironment’s [AVAV] Switchblade 600 to inform LASSO plans. "Selection of HERO 90 reﬂects the Army's focus on portability, lethality and [Modular Open Systems Architecture]-ready integration. Together with…