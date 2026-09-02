Sign In
Search
Air Force

MH-139A Attains IOC, USAF Says, As House Looks for MH-139/HH-60W Comparison for Military District of Washington

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
MH-139A Attains IOC, USAF Says, As House Looks for MH-139/HH-60W Comparison for Military District of Washington
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of an MH-139A Grey Wolf with the 582nd Helicopter Group lifting off near Pine Bluffs, Wyo. on Feb. 19.

The U.S. Air Force MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter by Boeing [BA] attained initial operational capability (IOC) on Aug. 10 in the planned replacement of the service's UH-1Ns by Bell [TXT] for missile field security, Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) said on Monday.The 908th Flying Training Unit at Maxwell AFB, Ala., is to become the formal training unit for the MH-139A. The Air Force has 38 MH-139As on contract, and, in June last year, the service said that it finished…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

Heven AeroTech Opens New Drone Manufacturing Facility In Virginia

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Startup Energetics Manufacturer CMG Raises $10 Million In Seed Round

Navy/USMC

Sub Maintenance Delays Have Cost $3.4 Billion, Decommissioning Delays May Match It

Army

Army Picks Georgia Tech As Lead Weapons Integrator For CAML Prototyping Effort

Trending

Heven AeroTech Opens New Drone Manufacturing Facility In Virginia
Interview with Rolls-Royce’s F130 Program Director, Gregg Pyers on the B-52’s New Engine
Anduril Ramping Up Undersea Drone Production Line Through 2027; Aims To Ready Extra Large Production Line By End of Year
Defense Watch: NGI Concerns, Valkyrie CCA, ESB-8 Delivery, Counter-Drone Partners
L3Harris Adding Shield AI’s Computer Vision Tech To Strengthen VAMPIRE C-UAS Platform

Congress Updates

Congress

House Sends Dec. 11 CR With Ship Construction Funds To Trump’s Desk For Final Signature

The House on Tuesday passed a stopgap funding bill to keep the government open through Dec. 11, sending the temporary funding measure that also includes funds to support ongoing shipbuilding […]

Missile Defense

Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’

While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]

Missile Defense

Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus

Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]

Space

Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs

U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Michael Harrison – SANS Institute

Force Multipliers

Michael DiOrio – Dataminr

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume