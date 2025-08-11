Mack Defense Nabs $221.8 Million Army Deal For More M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks

The Army has awarded Mack Defense a $221.8 million contract to continue producing M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDT). The new five-year deal covers delivery of up to 450 trucks, according to Mack Defense. “This contract represents continued confidence in our ability to deliver mission-critical vehicles to the U.S. Army,” David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense, said in a statement. “The M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck is a commercial-based truck modified to meet mission-critical functionality that directly supports the Army, Army Reserve…