Sign In
Search
Army

Mack Defense Nabs $221.8 Million Army Deal For More M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks

Matthew Beinart By
SHARE:
Mack Defense Nabs $221.8 Million Army Deal For More M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks
Mack Defense’s M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck. Photo: Mack Defense.

The Army has awarded Mack Defense a $221.8 million contract to continue producing M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDT). The new five-year deal covers delivery of up to 450 trucks, according to Mack Defense. “This contract represents continued confidence in our ability to deliver mission-critical vehicles to the U.S. Army,” David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense, said in a statement. “The M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck is a commercial-based truck modified to meet mission-critical functionality that directly supports the Army, Army Reserve…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at [email protected] or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

International

U.S. OKs Potential $160 Million Deal With Canada For 60 AM General-Built JLTVs

Navy/USMC

Navy Begins Looking Into Vessel Construction Manager For First LSM Amphib

Air Force

ULA Foresees Significant Ramp Up of Vulcan Launches in Next Two Years

Business/Financial

Umbra Offering Satellite Component Hardware To Space Market

Trending

Lockheed Using Northrop Grumman As NGI Rocket Motor Backup
Systems Integration Review for VICTUS HAZE Completed, Rocket Lab USA Says
Low-Cost Cruise Missile Funding in Reconciliation Act Awaiting Contract Obligation
Collins Sees Golden Dome As Periodic Upturn in Missile Defense, Tells Industry To ‘Get Ready To Go Fast And Think Big’
New Electro-Optical Commercial Services Program Advised by Senate Defense Appropriators

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume