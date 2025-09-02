Los Alamos Launches OpenAI Models on Venado Supercomputer

Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Venado supercomputer has started running a series of OpenAI models to complete national security research for the nation’s nuclear weapons stockpile, the Department of Energy announced Aug. 28. The Venado supercomputer, which DoE says is the 19th fastest supercomputer in the world, moved to a classified network earlier this year, according to a National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) news release. Currently, it is being used to assist NNSA research into the aging of plutonium. The supercomputer…