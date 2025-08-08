Lockheed Using Northrop Grumman As NGI Rocket Motor Backup

While Lockheed Martin [LMT] is using L3Harris Technologies [LHX] to build the large solid rocket motors (SRMs) for the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI), an official told Defense Daily they have also tapped former NGI competitor Northrop Grumman [NOC] as the backup to limit further schedule delays Last year, the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) picked Lockheed Martin to continue NGI development over Northrop Grumman about a year and a half earlier than previously planned due to budget pressure from the Fiscal…