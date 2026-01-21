Lawmakers Boost LSM Spending, Confirm Fincantieri As Shipbuilder But Warn On Cost Growth

Congressional appropriators added $800 million to the Navy’s Medium Landing Ship program (LSM) in the latest defense spending bill in order to help shift the shipyard building the two Constellation-class frigates to work on the new vessel while warning about rising prices. The funding would be on top of $1.96 billion designated for the LSM program in the July 2025 reconciliation bill, which covered procuring upwards of two vessels, advance procurement and Marine Corps LSM bridging solutions (Defense Daily, April…