Sign In
Search
Navy/USMC

Lawmakers Boost LSM Spending, Confirm Fincantieri As Shipbuilder But Warn On Cost Growth

Rich Abott By
SHARE:
Lawmakers Boost LSM Spending, Confirm Fincantieri As Shipbuilder But Warn On Cost Growth
Graphic model of the Damen Naval LST-100 landing ship transport 4,000 ton ship the Navy picked to become the new Medium Landing Ship (LSM) Block One. (Image: Damen)

Congressional appropriators added $800 million to the Navy’s Medium Landing Ship program (LSM) in the latest defense spending bill in order to help shift the shipyard building the two Constellation-class frigates to work on the new vessel while warning about rising prices. The funding would be on top of  $1.96 billion designated for the LSM program in the July 2025 reconciliation bill, which covered procuring upwards of two vessels, advance procurement and Marine Corps LSM bridging solutions (Defense Daily, April…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Space

Blue Origin Reveals TeraWave LEO/MEO Constellation For Enterprise, Government Connectivity

Space

Space Systems Command Seeks Help With Satellite Ground Systems, Ops Centers

Space

Space Force To Undertake Pilot Acquisition Reform Program, Appropriators Say

Congress

Wittman Introduces Bill To Speed Arms Sales To Taiwan

Trending

Appropriators Direct F/A-XX EMD Contract Award While Boosting Funding To Nearly $1 Billion
Minibus That Funds NNSA Passes Senate, Heads To Trump’s Desk
Anduril To Deliver More Than 600 Bolt-Ms For Marines’ OPF-L Loitering Munition Program
Battleship Solves The Weapons Choice DDG(X) Faced, Navy Official Says
Parsons Acquires Altamira For $375 Million, Strengthening Defense And Intelligence Work

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume