Lawmakers Back New Army Multi-Year Deal For Black Hawks In Final FY ’26 NDAA

The final version of the next defense policy bill provides the Army with authority to enter into another multi-year Black Hawk procurement contract. The provision was secured in the negotiated fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) after being included in the House’s version of the bill but not the Senate’s original legislation. “We encourage the Secretary of the Army to consider the continued use of the UH-60 Blackhawk aircraft in the future,” lawmakers wrote in the joint explanatory…