Kratos Orders 60 Zeus SRMs From L3Harris Technologies

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] on Tuesday said it has issued a letter of intent to L3Harris Technologies [LHX] for an order of Zeus 1 and 2 solid rocket motors (SRMs) to be ready to meet customer needs for hypersonic flight applications. The value of the award was not disclosed and covers 40 Zeus 1 and 20 Zeus 2 rocket motors, which are 32.5-inches in diameter. Kratos developed the Zeus family of rocket motors to meet customer demand for…