Kratos Adding To Satellite Communications Suite With Acquisition Of Orbit Technologies

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions [KTOS] on Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Israel-based Orbit Technologies Ltd. in a $356.3 million cash deal that complements its existing satellite communications capabilities. The deal is expected to close by the end of March 2026. Orbit’s satellite-based communication systems are used in mobile, unmanned aerial, seaborne, undersea and land system applications. The company’s customers include international air forces, prime contractors and emerging defense and space companies in Israel, the U.S., Europe and…