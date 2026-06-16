Sen. Timothy Kaine (D-Va.), the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) seapower panel, pledged on Tuesday that the Senate will get to the bottom of what happened in the Feb. 28 strike on an Iranian girls school--a likely Tomahawk cruise missile hit that killed more than 150 people. "We haven't been briefed about it," Kaine told Defense Daily when asked whether he had received any findings from U.S. Central Command or other information from the military on…
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Congress Updates
Kaine On Iranian Girls School Strike: “You Can Be Sure We’re Gonna Get The Answer To That One”
Sen. Timothy Kaine (D-Va.), the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) seapower panel, pledged on Tuesday that the Senate will get to the bottom of what happened […]
‘Right To Repair’ Reform In SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sets “Government-Purpose Rights’ As Default
The “Right to Repair” provision secured in the Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy bill would establish “government-purpose rights” as a default, requiring defense contractors […]
Pentagon May Make ‘Tradeoffs’ For Low-Cost Autonomous Tech Without Reconciliation Funds, CTO Says
The Pentagon’s chief technology officer has said the department may need to make “tradeoffs” on certain capability priorities if Congress doesn’t pass a reconciliation with $350 billion in requested defense […]
SASC’s FY ‘27 NDAA Sticks With Army’s Plan For Legacy Aviation Procurement Cuts
The Senate Armed Services Committee’s (SASC) version of the next defense policy sticks to the Army’s proposed plan to cut procurement of its legacy aviation fleet, and does not authorize […]
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