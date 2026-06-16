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Kaine On Iranian Girls School Strike: “You Can Be Sure We’re Gonna Get The Answer To That One”

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Kaine On Iranian Girls School Strike: “You Can Be Sure We’re Gonna Get The Answer To That One”
Low angled view of the U.S. Capitol East Facade Front in Washington, DC.

Sen. Timothy Kaine (D-Va.), the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) seapower panel, pledged on Tuesday that the Senate will get to the bottom of what happened in the Feb. 28 strike on an Iranian girls school--a likely Tomahawk cruise missile hit that killed more than 150 people. "We haven't been briefed about it," Kaine told Defense Daily when asked whether he had received any findings from U.S. Central Command or other information from the military on…

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Kaine On Iranian Girls School Strike: “You Can Be Sure We’re Gonna Get The Answer To That One”

Sen. Timothy Kaine (D-Va.), the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) seapower panel, pledged on Tuesday that the Senate will get to the bottom of what happened […]

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