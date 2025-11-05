Intuitive Machines Acquires Satellite Manufacturer Lanteris, With An Eye On Defense Contracts

Intuitive Machines [LUNR] has moved to acquire satellite manufacturer Lanteris Space Systems, saying the acquisition makes the company into a vertically integrated, next-generation space prime. The deal is worth $800 million — $450 million in cash and $350 million in Intuitive Machines stock, subject to adjustment. The transaction is subject to approval and subject to close in the first quarter of 2026. Lanteris Space Systems, formerly Maxar Space Systems, is owned by Advent International. The private equity firm purchased Maxar in 2023 — including the…