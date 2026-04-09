In-Space Maneuverability Startup Portal Raises Series A As It Shifts Into Production Mode

Portal Space Systems has raised $50 million in a Series A round to accelerate its progress building maneuverable spacecraft as the startup grows its team and expands manufacturing capacity. The raise comes at a critical time for Portal — the company just launched an in-orbit demonstration with Momentus to gain flight heritage on avionics systems including flight computer and power system. Portal was a customer on the Vigoride 7 vehicle, which launched on SpaceX’s Transporter-16 mission last week. Portal’s focus is on building…