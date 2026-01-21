Sign In
Business/Financial

Hypersonic Testing Company Stratolaunch Raises New Capital

Cal Biesecker By
Stratolaunch's TA-2 hypersonic flight vehicle. Photo: Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch on Tuesday said it has “completed a significant capital raise” to accelerate its capabilities in providing hypersonic testing services for its customers. The amount of the raise was not disclosed. Elliott Investment Management, a new investor, and existing investor Cerberus Capital Management participated in the funding. Stratolaunch said the investment will be used to increase production capacity for its hypersonic flight vehicles, conduct more flights and obtain more aircraft to carry its flight vehicles, “enabling more frequent and operationally…

