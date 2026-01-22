Houses Passes Final $839 Billion FY ‘26 Defense Spending Bill, Heads To The Senate

The House on Thursday evening voted 341 to 88 to pass the final $839 billion fiscal year 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill. The measure was part of a three-bill “minibus” spending package, which also included the Housing and Urban Development, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Transportation appropriations bills, and now heads to the Senate. The upper chamber returns to Congress next week and will have just a few days to consider the legislation ahead of the government shutdown deadline…