House Passes, Then Senate Rejects Nov. 21 CR With E-7, Virginia-Class Sub Flexibilities

Uncertainty over a potential government shutdown is rising after the Senate last Friday rejected a House-passed stopgap funding bill that also included spending flexibility for the E-7 Wedgetail and Virginia-class submarine programs. After the House earlier in the day narrowly approved a GOP-led continuing resolution to keep the government open through Nov. 21 with a 217 to 212 vote, the measure failed to reach the 60 votes required for passage in the upper chamber. “I can’t stop Democrats from opposing…