Head Of U.S. Fleet Forces Command Outlines Navy Need For Larger Missile Stable

The Navy needs a significantly larger stable of missiles, such as the more than $2 million unit cost Tomahawks and Standard Missiles (SMs) by RTX's [RTX] Raytheon in order to contest a "high-end" fight, a top Navy official said on Wednesday. "I can envision, if we were to ever get into a 'high end' fight the number of missiles you would need," Adm. Karl Thomas, the head of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, told reporters at the Surface Navy Association conference.…