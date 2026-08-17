HawkEye 360 Gets NRO Award For Sustained Use Of Commercial RF Sensing Data

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) on Monday said it has awarded HawkEye 360 [HAWK] a contract to augment the agency’s portfolio of classified space-based intelligence systems by taking greater advantage of the company’s constellation of satellites that detect electronic emissions on Earth. The value of the Commercial Radio Frequency Capabilities Augmentation (CRFCA) contract was not disclosed. The NRO said the operational contract is flexible and can scale without caps on its value to meet mission demands. The award has a…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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