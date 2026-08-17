HawkEye 360 Gets NRO Award For Sustained Use Of Commercial RF Sensing Data

The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) on Monday said it has awarded HawkEye 360 [HAWK] a contract to augment the agency’s portfolio of classified space-based intelligence systems by taking greater advantage of the company’s constellation of satellites that detect electronic emissions on Earth. The value of the Commercial Radio Frequency Capabilities Augmentation (CRFCA) contract was not disclosed. The NRO said the operational contract is flexible and can scale without caps on its value to meet mission demands. The award has a…