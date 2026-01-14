HASC Seapower Chair Backs Battleship Concept, Reiterates Support For Navy’s F/A-XX

The top lawmaker on the House’s Navy acquisition oversight panel on Wednesday backed the Trump administration’s plan to build a new fleet of battleships, calling the initiative a “great idea.” Rep. Trent Kelly (R-Miss.), chair of the House Armed Services Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, also reiterated that support remains for continuing the Navy’s F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter aircraft program. “Naval aviation is obviously an important area of equipment for the carrier strike group, providing a wide range of combat functions.…