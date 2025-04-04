U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot (center), commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, presides over the change of command ceremony for the Canadian NORAD Region in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, on July 11, 2024. Maj.-Gen. Chris McKenna, seated right, assumed command of the region from Maj.-Gen. Iain Huddleston, seated left. Also pictured is Chief Warrant Officer D.A. Campbell (Royal Canadian Air Force Photo)
Pentagon officials have said that the speed and “end game” maneuverability of Chinese hypersonic missiles are concerns in setting up U.S. defenses against them, but Space Force/Missile Defense Agency Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS)…