Golden Dome Budget Data Still Lacking, Impeding Oversight, Appropriators Say

The Trump administration has yet to provide Congress with budgetary and other information about the Golden Dome homeland missile defense program as directed, impairing congressional oversight of the multi-billion dollar effort, according to House and Senate conferees for the fiscal year 2026 Defense Appropriations Bill. In approving the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last year with $23 billion for Golden Dome activities, Congress mandated certain budgetary data about the program be provided. Yet congressional appropriators on Monday said DoD has…