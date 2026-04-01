Godspeed Capital Acquires Airborne Networking Company GALT Aerospace

The private equity firm Godspeed Capital Management on Wednesday said it has acquired airborne networking and multi-domain command, control and communications technology company GALT Aerospace, making it the fifth defense technology platform in its portfolio. GALT’s products include airborne networking pods that fit under the wing of lightweight aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems to enhance multi-domain connectivity for resilient communications across the battlespace. Last December, the San Diego-based company announced receipt of a five-year, $145.5 million contract from the Marine…
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Upgrading Current GPS Ground System “Now a Viable Option,” As GPS OCX Problems Continue, Space Official Says
Upgrades to the GPS ground system–the Architecture Evolution Plan (AEP)–is an option under consideration by the Defense Department’s space acquisition chief, as problems continue in fielding the GPS Next Generation […]
Graham Says GOP To Move Ahead On Second Reconciliation Bill, With Defense Funds As Priority
Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Wednesday, with the White House’s backing, his panel will move “expeditiously” on crafting a second reconciliation bill, citing priorities for defense and […]
Hegseth Acknowledges Potential $200 Billion Iran Supplemental Request, Final Figure ‘Could Move’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday acknowledged the Pentagon could potentially ask Congress for $200 billion in supplemental funding to support the ongoing operation against Iran and replenish munitions used […]
Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]
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Senior/Principal R&D Computer Engineer
Integrated Stockpile Evaluation, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Advanced & Exploratory, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Cleared Senior/Principal Intelligence & Counterintelligence Professional
Tradecraft Specialist, Onsite - Sandia National Laboratories - Albuquerque, NM
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Aerospace Technician
Aerodyne Industries - Kennedy Space Center, FL