Godspeed Capital Acquires Airborne Networking Company GALT Aerospace

The private equity firm Godspeed Capital Management on Wednesday said it has acquired airborne networking and multi-domain command, control and communications technology company GALT Aerospace, making it the fifth defense technology platform in its portfolio. GALT’s products include airborne networking pods that fit under the wing of lightweight aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems to enhance multi-domain connectivity for resilient communications across the battlespace. Last December, the San Diego-based company announced receipt of a five-year, $145.5 million contract from the Marine…