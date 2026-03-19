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Navy/USMC

GD Wins $15 Billion Award For Columbia-Class Sub Industrial Base Support

Rich Abott By
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GD Wins $15 Billion Award For Columbia-Class Sub Industrial Base Support
HII transporting the stern of the future USS District of Columbia (SSBN-826), the first Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, ti General Dynamics Electric Boat in January 2024. (Photo: HII by Ashley Cowan)

The Navy on Wednesday awarded General Dynamics’ [GD] Electric Boat Corp. a $15.38 billion modification in more Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) work related to industrial base development support. This award covers additional Columbia-class submarine design, lead yard support and sustainment, “integrated enterprise plan initiatives for the class, and submarine industrial base supplier development enhancement efforts to support Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program execution,” the Navy's contract announcement said. The award notice specified the industrial base development work included in…

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