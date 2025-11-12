Forterra Raises $238 Million To Bolster C3, Production Efforts

Autonomous technology startup Forterra has raised $238 million in a new funding round to be put toward command, control and communications systems, and increasing production capacity, the company said on Wednesday. The Series C round was led by Moore Strategic Ventures. “This funding propels Forterra’s mission to be the connective tissue of modern operations,” Josh Araujo, the company’s CEO, said in a statement. “Our interoperable mission modules and autonomous stack are already enabling a new generation of platforms to move,…