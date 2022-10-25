Then Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter walks with then Vice President Joe Biden before a transition ceremony for Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles at the Pentagon on October 1, 2012. The ceremony marked the transition of the MRAP Joint Program Office from the Marine Corps to the Army and the formal establishment of an MRAP Program of Record (DoD Photo)
Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, 68, a Rhodes scholar and theoretical physicist who helmed the Pentagon between 2015 and 2017, died of a heart attack on Oct. 24 at his home in Boston.
At the time of his death, he was director of the Belfer Center for…