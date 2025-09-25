First MQ-9B for Belgian Air Force Has Debut Flight

The first of four General Atomics MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones ordered by the Belgian Air Force arrived at Florennes Air Base last month and had its debut flight on Tuesday, according to General Atomics. Linden Blue, the CEO of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. said that the initial flight "ushers in a new era of information dominance for Belgium." The MQ-9B is a successor to the U.S. Air Force MQ-9A Reaper. The first MQ-9B drone for Belgium "completed acceptance test procedures…