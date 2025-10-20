Dutch Join USAF CCA Program, Team With GA-ASI for New Small Drone

The Dutch have joined the U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program and are teaming with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to build a new small drone for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Netherlands State Secretary for Defence Gijs Tuinman signed the CCA letter of intent last Thursday. "Integrated unmanned air systems can significantly increase the effectiveness of manned fighter aircraft such as the F-35 – for instance, by offering additional sensor range, additional weapons and by carrying out…