Sign In
Search
Air Force

Dutch Join USAF CCA Program, Team With GA-ASI for New Small Drone

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Dutch Join USAF CCA Program, Team With GA-ASI for New Small Drone
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. CEO Linden Blue (left) and Dutch Minister for Arms Procurement and Personnel Gijs Tuinman sign a letter of agreement on GA-ASI/Dutch collaboration last week (General Atomics Photo)

The Dutch have joined the U.S. Air Force Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program and are teaming with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to build a new small drone for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Netherlands State Secretary for Defence Gijs Tuinman signed the CCA letter of intent last Thursday. "Integrated unmanned air systems can significantly increase the effectiveness of manned fighter aircraft such as the F-35 – for instance, by offering additional sensor range, additional weapons and by carrying out…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Homeland Security

Coast Guard Awards GD’s Gulfstream Unit $172 Million For Command And Control Aircraft

Business/Financial

Anduril Acquires Infrared Camera Designer American Infrared Solutions

International

Australia Doubles Sub Supplier Qualification Investments

Army

Army Says No Final Call Yet On New Multi-Years For Black Hawk, Apache, May Decide With FY ‘27 Budget

Trending

Army Taps Lockheed Martin To Develop Second Interceptor For IFPC Inc. 2
Anduril Wins Army, DIU Competition For Speedy Fire Control Solution To Counter Drones
Army Selects AEVEX’s Atlas, Anduril’s Altius 600 For Launched Effects-Short Range Fielding
SDA Projects Contractor Personnel Increase Needed for Golden Dome, Custody Layer Support
Navy To Hold LCS Mission Module Industry Day

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume