Drones May Play Significant Role in Future Air Superiority

The absence of air superiority by Russian or Ukrainian forces since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the lack of U.S. air superiority over Iran point to a future in which autonomous air-to-air, strike, and electronic warfare drones may play the dominant role in major conflicts. The loss over Iran of 45 Air Force MQ-9A Reaper drones by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.--each having a unit cost of $16 million or more--may be instructive. "In Iraq and Afghanistan, we would…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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