Drones May Play Significant Role in Future Air Superiority

The absence of air superiority by Russian or Ukrainian forces since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the lack of U.S. air superiority over Iran point to a future in which autonomous air-to-air, strike, and electronic warfare drones may play the dominant role in major conflicts. The loss over Iran of 45 Air Force MQ-9A Reaper drones by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.--each having a unit cost of $16 million or more--may be instructive. "In Iraq and Afghanistan, we would…