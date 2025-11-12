DoD’s Acquisition Overhaul Aims To Reform Bid Protests, Analysis Of Alternatives Studies

The Pentagon’s wide-ranging acquisition reform effort will look to speed up the bid protest decision process and “significantly reduce” the use of Analysis of Alternatives (AoA) studies, which it said hinders program timelines. Michael Duffey, the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, noted the bid protest reform push would likely require Congressional support and that “there are other areas where we may need legislative help” to fully implement the reform initiative. “I imagine as we work through this,…