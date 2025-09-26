Sign In
Search
Business/Financial

DoD Funds GD, Americarb To Boost Rocket Motor Supply Chain

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
DoD Funds GD, Americarb To Boost Rocket Motor Supply Chain
Americarb has expertise in carbon composites. Photo: Americarb

The Defense Department has awarded a combined $33.5 million in separate contracts to General Dynamics [GD] and Americarb, Inc. to strengthen the industrial base for solid rocket motors (SRMs). The DoD Industrial Base Policy Office awarded GD’s Ordnance and Tactical Systems (OTS) business in Nebraska $20.9 million to become a new supplier for composite rocket nozzles and insulators. GD-OTS will leverage tape wrapping and high-rate material technologies and its existing capabilities in composite processing for boosting throughput and quality in…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Navy Decommissions Last MidEast-Based Avengers Mine Countermeasures Ships

International

German Defense Minister Details 35B Euro Investment in Space-Defense Capabilities

Navy/USMC

Navy To Intro Naval Modular Missile Program At October Industry Day

Air Force

USAF Considers Upgrades for Cobra King Missile Defense Radar

Trending

GE Aerospace, Kratos Begin Altitude Testing For New GEK800 Small Engine
Boeing’s Defense Segment Leveraging Palantir’s Analytics To Improve Operations, Programs
Updated Sentinel Acquisition Strategy in Works, EMD Approval Goal Early to Mid-2027
Northrop VP Touts Tests of ‘Every Stage of the Missile’ in Sentinel Program
Anduril Plans First Collaborative Combat Aircraft Flight In Semi-Autonomous Mode

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Adam Maruyama

Force Multipliers

Chris Wilson – Qlik

Force Multipliers

Tim Solms – Slingshot Aerospace

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume