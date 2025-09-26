DoD Funds GD, Americarb To Boost Rocket Motor Supply Chain

The Defense Department has awarded a combined $33.5 million in separate contracts to General Dynamics [GD] and Americarb, Inc. to strengthen the industrial base for solid rocket motors (SRMs). The DoD Industrial Base Policy Office awarded GD’s Ordnance and Tactical Systems (OTS) business in Nebraska $20.9 million to become a new supplier for composite rocket nozzles and insulators. GD-OTS will leverage tape wrapping and high-rate material technologies and its existing capabilities in composite processing for boosting throughput and quality in…