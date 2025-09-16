DIU Seeks Non-Lethal Solutions To Thwart Small Watercraft In Homeland Waters

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), working with the Department of Homeland Security, on Tuesday issued a solicitation seeking non-lethal solutions to disrupt or disable non-compliant vessels and small watercraft attempting to smuggle drugs or illegal migrants in U.S. territorial waters. Primary attributes of the Show Stopper—Non-Kinetic Disablement of Non-Compliant, Small Watercraft effort include non-kinetic effects that minimize damage or risks to vessel operators and occupants, and U.S. government personnel using the solution, the ability to defeat a single high-speed craft…