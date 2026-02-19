DIU, DoD Partners Make Awards For Proactive Logistics Decision Support Tools

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) on Thursday said it and several Defense Department partners have awarded contracts to Air Space Intelligence (ASI) and Watchtower Labs for commercially-developed artificial intelligence tools to help transition decision-making around logistics from reactive to proactive postures. The values of the awards under the Joint Sustainment Decision Tool (JSDT) program were not disclosed. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Northern Command and the Defense Logistics Agency partnered with DIU on the contracts. DIU last August issued a solicitation for…