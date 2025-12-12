Defense Watch: Golden Dome, GD Summit, Space Names, DoD AI

Golden Dome Industry Talks. Space Force Gen. Mike Guetlein, head of the Golden Dome initiative, recently minimized concerns about too much secrecy on the Golden Dome architecture and what the government seeks from industry. “I think our industry partners have a pretty good insight into what we're doing. We've been having a lot of one on ones. I've met with well over [200] to 300 companies, one v one, to explain to them what we're trying to do,” he said…