Defense Watch: AFA Up, Army FUZE, Partnering in Taiwan

Air, Space & Cyber Conference. As the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force prepare for the week's annual Air and Space Forces Association Air, Space & Cyber Conference, eyes are on who will replace Air Force Chief of Staff David Allvin, who is departing his post less than two years into the role. Candidates to replace Allvin include Air Force Gen. Thomas Bussiere, the head of Air Force Global Strike Command near Barksdale, La.–the hometown of House Speaker Mike…