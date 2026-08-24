Defense Department Invests $750 Million To Help Secure Access To Rare Earth Materials

The Defense Department on Monday said it is investing $750 million with a new special purpose vehicle, US SIIE, LLC, that will purchase rare earth carbonates mined and processed in Brazil, helping to secure a supply chain for the materials outside of China. On top of DoD’s investment, the arrangement also features a $300 million purchase agreement by the Defense Logistics Agency and a $500 million commitment from an unnamed money-center bank to help capitalize US SIIE, LLC, DoD said.…