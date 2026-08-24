Defense Department Invests $750 Million To Help Secure Access To Rare Earth Materials

The Defense Department on Monday said it is investing $750 million with a new special purpose vehicle, US SIIE, LLC, that will purchase rare earth carbonates mined and processed in Brazil, helping to secure a supply chain for the materials outside of China. On top of DoD’s investment, the arrangement also features a $300 million purchase agreement by the Defense Logistics Agency and a $500 million commitment from an unnamed money-center bank to help capitalize US SIIE, LLC, DoD said.…
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While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
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Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
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Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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Third Officer Mixed Work Schedule
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J-SOX Project Manager
IT Governance Section, IT Strategy Department (ITSD) - Rakuten Group, Inc. - Tokyo, Japan
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IT-BCP Project Manager
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IT-BCP Project Manager
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