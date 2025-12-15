Defense Authorization Bill Omits Senate Proposal For LRSO Acceleration

The fiscal 2026 defense authorization conference bill turns back a proposal by the Senate to accelerate the Air Force AGM-181 Long Range Standoff (LRSO) nuclear cruise missile under development by RTX's [RTX] Raytheon business. The Senate bill recommended $756 million for LRSO--$149 million more than requested by the Air Force, including $141 million to accelerate the program and $8 million for “conventional variant advance planning.” The House-Senate agreement nixes the $141 million but provides about $3.3 million for the AGM-181…