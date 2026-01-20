Defense Appropriations Conferees Provide $900 Million Boost For Boeing E-7 Wedgetail

The Boeing [BA] E-7 Wedgetail for the U.S. Air Force receives a $900 million boost to $1.1 billion in the fiscal 2026 defense appropriations conference bill which prohibits the Pentagon from killing the program. Since 2023, the Air Force has retired 15 of its 31 Boeing E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) planes but has said it may retain the remaining 16 until 2033. NATO has embarked upon a final life extension for its 14 AWACS to keep them…