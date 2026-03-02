Daily Use Of Several Thousand Munitions Over Several Months Would Strain U.S. Inventory

Firing several thousand munitions daily, as during the opening of Operation Epic Fury, is unsustainable over several months, defense analysts have warned, yet the pace of that usage is likely to fall, as the United States has achieved air dominance over Iran. “Munitions are a top concern for the Pentagon, ensuring they have sufficient stocks globally for deterrence and remaining ready to fight,” Mark Gunzinger, the director of future concepts and capability assessments at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies,…