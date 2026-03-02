Sign In
Search
Pentagon

Daily Use Of Several Thousand Munitions Over Several Months Would Strain U.S. Inventory

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Daily Use Of Several Thousand Munitions Over Several Months Would Strain U.S. Inventory
The U.S.S. Spruance (DDG-111) fires a Tomahawk missile during strikes on Iran (U.S. Navy Photo)

Firing several thousand munitions daily, as during the opening of Operation Epic Fury, is unsustainable over several months, defense analysts have warned, yet the pace of that usage is likely to fall, as the United States has achieved air dominance over Iran. “Munitions are a top concern for the Pentagon, ensuring they have sufficient stocks globally for deterrence and remaining ready to fight,” Mark Gunzinger, the director of future concepts and capability assessments at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies,…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Business/Financial

L3Harris Names New CFO, Freeing Bedingfield To Run Missile Solution Business

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Hegseth, Caine Offer Details On Iran Strike Campaign, U.S. Has Employed ‘Classified Effects’

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Hermeus Flies Again With New Quarterhorse Unmanned Aircraft

Air Force

RG-XX To Highlight New Space Force Acquisition Approach

Trending

Defense Watch: Black Arrow and Blackbeard, Jordan KuMRFS, Epirus and DFT
Experimental Operations Unit Flights To Spur CCA Increment 2 Requirements
Air Force Acquisition Official: ‘APG-85 Is A Helluva Radar Unless You Don’t Have One’
Rolls-Royce F130 Engine For B-52 Passes Altitude And Operability Testing, Company Says
Anduril Gets $44 Million In DPA Funding To Expand Rocket Motor Production

Congress Updates

Congress

Wicker Wants Legislation On DoD’s Equity Investments In Minerals Supply Chain

Legislation regarding equity investments by the Defense Department in critical mineral supply chains is needed to strengthen the larger defense industrial base and demonstrate to the “free market” that the […]

Congress

“Not Sure How They Get To Where They Wanna Be,” Calvert Says of $1.5 Trillion Defense Topline Proposal

As the federal government enters a third week of tardiness in a fiscal 2027 budget release, a big question is how the Pentagon will be able to spend $500 billion […]

Congress

Path Uncertain For $1.5 Trillion FY ‘27 Defense Topline After Trump Casts Doubt On Second Reconciliation Bill

The path to achieve the White House’s call for a $1.5 trillion defense topline in 2027 appears murkier now after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the prospects of […]

Congress

Senate Budget Dems Push For Defense Reconciliation Spending Details, Cite ‘Slush Fund’ Concerns

Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee have raised “significant concern” with the Pentagon’s move to classify reconciliation spending plans, urging the department to provide more public details on how the […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume