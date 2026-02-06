Cyber Defense At RF, Ground, Optical Interfaces Key For Space Systems

As the Pentagon tries to achieve a significant advantage in "decision speed" over potential adversaries, cyber defense of space assets at all radio frequency (RF), ground, and optical interfaces will be key, a Space Force Space Development Agency (SDA) official said last Friday. "What we've noticed over the last 15 years is there's a threat to every node of the architecture," said Russell Teehan, the SDA's chief technology officer, during a Miami Space Summit panel to discuss the industrial base…