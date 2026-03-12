Sign In
Search
Unmanned Systems

Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says

Cal Biesecker By
SHARE:
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
LOCUST laser weapon system for countering Group 1, 2 and 3 drones. Photo: AeroVironment

A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the next National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The U.S. operation against Iran in terms of “wiping out” their ballistic missiles and “further decimating their enrichment of uranium and their pursuit of a nuclear weapon” has been a success, but countering their drones is “where we’re struggling the most,” Sen. Jim Banks…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Budget

Official: DoD’s FY ‘27 Budget Request Coming ‘Relatively Soon,’ Makes ‘Generational Investment’

Congress

Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities

Congress

Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons

Advanced / Transformational Technology

Air Force Flight Tests Affordable Missile Demonstrator With Ursa Major Engine

Trending

X-Bow To Acquire Evolution Space, Enhancing Hypersonics And Energetics Capabilities
Army Wants Long-Range PrSM Inc. 4 On Accelerated Timeline, Plans Fly Off In Late FY ‘28
BAE Systems Completes Preliminary Design Review For Epoch 2 Constellation
Drone Dominance Program Selects 11 Finalists For Potential Orders After First Gauntlet
Trump Says Defense CEOs Agree To Rapidly Quadruple Production Of ‘Exquisite Class’ Weapons

Congress Updates

Unmanned Systems

Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says

A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]

Pentagon

Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities

The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]

Congress

Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons

Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]

Congress

Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability

A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume