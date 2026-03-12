Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says

A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the next National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The U.S. operation against Iran in terms of “wiping out” their ballistic missiles and “further decimating their enrichment of uranium and their pursuit of a nuclear weapon” has been a success, but countering their drones is “where we’re struggling the most,” Sen. Jim Banks…